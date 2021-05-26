Would Like to Have Breakfast With Serena Williams: PV Sindhu

Talking about her training schedule, Sindhu, who is a medal contender at the Tokyo Olympics in July, told moneycontrol.com that the mornings are reserved for warm-ups and match practice, while she does her running and physical training in the evening.

"Mornings, I play on court. I leave my home at 6.40 am, start warming up at 7 and start playing at 7.30. Evenings are for running, gym or other physical training," said Sindhu, who has five World Championships medals between 2014 and 2019.

Sindhu, 25, said that she is comfortable with early starts even if she has to retire to bed late. "I'm used to getting up early for practice but I'm also a night person. I used to be up around 4.15 am at one point. Now I wake up at 6 in the morning. I say night person because when we travel, we have late flights, at 2 or 3 am. So I'm used to that also," said the Hyderabad player.