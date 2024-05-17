India Lose 1 Olympics Quota After WADA Suspends Boxer Parveen Hooda – Sources

It has been reported that Hooda accumulated three whereabouts failures between April 2022 and March 2023. Athletes in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must submit quarterly whereabouts updates.

Hooda was among the four female boxers, who have qualified for the Paris Olympics along with Nikhat Zareen (flyweight), Preeti Sai Pawar (bantamweight) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (middleweight).