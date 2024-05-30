Boxing World Qualifiers: Sachin (57kg) & Sanjeet (92kg) Advance To Next Round

Sachin Siwach and Sanjeet Kumar advanced to the next rounds to inch closer to Paris Olympics qualification.
Image: X/Olympics
Indian pugilists Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) inched closer to their 2024 Paris Olympics qualification with decisive victories in the Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.
Siwach started strong in Round 1, quickly taking control of the bout with an effective strategy. He secured a unanimous verdict in Round 2, and despite Ciftci's attempted comeback in the final round, Siwach remained comfortably in the lead.
Notably, only three boxers will qualify for the Paris Olympics in the 57kg category, meaning Siwach needs to win two more bouts. Similarly, Sanjeet, who received a bye in the Round of 64, aims to secure a spot as all four semi-finalists in his weight category will qualify.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined