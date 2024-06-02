Boxing Qualifiers: Jaismine Becomes 6th Indian Boxer To Win an Olympics Quota

The bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games took back the 57kg quota that India was compelled to give up after Parveen Hooda's 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure. After taking home the bronze in the 2023 Asian Games, Parveen was initially guaranteed a quota in 57kg category but she was forced to forfeit her place in the Summer Games.

Jaismine was permitted to compete as a reserve in the 57kg event in Bangkok, having competed in the 60kg category during the first World Qualifiers. After defeating Ana Milisic of Switzerland and Mahsati Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva of Azerbaijan 5-0 in the opening two rounds, Jaismine advanced to the quarterfinals.