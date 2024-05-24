Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Panghal, Nishant Get Easy Draws as Indians Eye Spots

In the women’s category, Ankushita Boro competing in the 60kg category unlike the 66kg in the first qualifier, will face Mongolia’s Namuun Monkhor in the opening bout and will eventually have to face off against Uzbekistan’s Rashida Tagirova, who has also secured a first-round bye.

National champion Arundhati Choudhary will face Stephanie Pineiro Aquino of Puerto Rico in the second round and may have to square off against Slovakia’s Jessica Tribelova in the quarters for a qualification spot.

Arundhati also has a first-round bye. All eyes will be on Jaismine in the 57kg category as she will take the ring with the responsibility of regaining the quota for India. She will face Mahasati Hamzayeva of Azerbaijan in the second round, having received a bye in the first, and will have to win three rounds to earn a ticket to Paris.