Asian Boxing Championship: Shiva Thapa, Lovlina to Spearhead Indian Challenge

While Zareen has given the tournament a miss to get some much-needed rest, Panghal, Tokas and Ahlawat are nursing injuries, a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) source told PTI.

Thapa is a five-time Asian medallist. His haul includes a gold, two silver and as many bronze medals.

In the last edition, he secured a fifth successive medal, a silver, at the prestigious event, becoming the most successful Indian male boxer in the history of the tournament.

The only other male pugilist with five Asian championship medals is Kazakh legend Vassiliy Levit, an Olympic silver medallist and two-time world bronze medal winner.

Two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist Md. Hussamuddin (57kg) is the other prominent name in the men's squad.