Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Nitu Ghanghas Wins Women's Boxing World Championship Title

In Photos: Nitu Ghanghas Wins Women's Boxing World Championship Title

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg in the final
The Quint
Photos
Published:

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 48kg final.

|

Photo: BFI

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 48kg final.</p></div>

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) fights Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the 48kg final of the Women's Boxing World Championships.

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) fights Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the 48kg final of the Women's Boxing World Championships.

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) fights Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the 48kg final of the Women's Boxing World Championships.

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 48kg final.

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 48kg final.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 48kg final.

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 48kg final.

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 48kg final.

India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the 48kg final.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT