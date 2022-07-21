Indian Shuttler P Kashyap Advances Into the Quarters of Taipei Open 2022

The third seed took the lead early in the first game, and continued to in the same vein, piling on the points easily. From 0-1, he won five consecutive points to go 4-1 up and jumped from 10-6 to 15-6 as he managed to keep ahead.



In the second game, Chai Hao Lee put up a big fight as he won the first three points. But Kashyap soon took control of the match and came close to 17-18 before the Indian star went on to win the match in 36 minutes