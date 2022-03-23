Lakshya Sen Breaks into Top 10 in World Rankings After All England Open

The 20-year-old shuttler from Almora had defeated defending champion Lee Zee Jia and world bronze medallist Anders Antonsen before he lost in the final against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.



This was his third straight final appearance at a BWF World Tour event since winning the India Open and a second-place finish at the German Open.



Along with Sen, India's top men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also moved up a spot to equal their career-best ranking of seventh. The Chirag-Satwik duo won the India Open, finished third at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open and also represented India at Tokyo 2020.



In the women's doubles, the teenage team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also reached its career-best ranking of 34, jumping 12 places since the previous update.