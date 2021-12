Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen & PV Sindhu to Headline Upcoming India Open 2022

Singapore's Kean Yew, who created history in Huelva recently by becoming the first-ever unseeded player in the open era to win the World Championships, will lead the international line-up at the 2022 BWF season opener.



The former World No. 1 Srikanth has been named the top seed in the men's singles category followed by the 2019 World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth. Sen, the youngest Indian male shuttler to clinch the World Championships medal, HS Pronnoy, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma are among the other Indian participants alongside experienced Tommy Sugiarto from Indonesia.



The World No. 7 Sindhu has been given the top seed in women's singles category which includes the London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who lifted the title in 2015 edition, alongside other young Indian shuttlers including Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha. While among the top international participating names are World No. 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand and Singapore's Jia Min Yeo.



Country's star pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be the key attraction in the men's doubles category. However, they are set to face a stiff competition as the line-up includes the three-time world champion and World No. 2 Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan alongside another Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who are currently ranked eighth in the world.