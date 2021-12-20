WTA Concerned About Coercion as Peng Shuai Backtracks on Assault Allegations

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it was still concerned that she was being censored by the state, the report said.



In the video interview with Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng explained, "I have never said or written that anyone sexually assaulted me. This point must be emphasised very clearly."



However in her original note, which was posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo in November, she accused former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex with him on a number of occasions.



Peng also told Lianhe Zaobao that she was not under surveillance, saying, "Why would anyone monitor (me?) (I have) always been very free."