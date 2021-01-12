Srikanth Shows Bleeding Nose, Slams Treatment at Thailand Open

Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth on Tuesday has alleged poor treatment from health officials in Bangkok at the Thailand Open.
Taking to Twitter, he showed a bleeding nose and said that he has taken 4 COVID-19 tests and the experience was not nice.
“We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However , I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable,” Kidambi Srikanth said.
The Indian contingent in Bangkok has been hit by cases of COVID-19 as the BWF said that Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy tested positive. However, the BWF clarified later that he has tested negative.
Nehwal's husband, badminton player Parupalli Kashyap is in quarantine.
Earlier, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal said that she has not yet received the COVID-19 test report but had only been informed by the authorities about her positive report for the novel virus.
Saina took to Twitter to say that the report is due in five hours.
"I still didn't receive the covid test report from yesterday it's very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in bangkok ... saying that I m positive ..according to rules the report should come in 5 hours.. @bwfmedia," Nehwal tweeted.
