Indonesia Open: Srikanth Beat Lakshya Sen To Enter Quarters, Sindhu Crashes Out

Srikanth, who had defeated Lakshya in that match to reach the final of the 2021 World Championship in Huelva, Spain, losing to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, emerged 21-17, 22-20 winner to qualify for the last-eight stage of this BWF World Tour Super 1000 event which has a total prize fund of USD 1,250,000.

Playing at Istora in the Indonesia capital, Sindhu conceded an early lead as Tai Tzu Ying surged ahead 4-0. Sindhu brought down the gap to 9-5 a few minutes later but the Chinese Taipei star, a former World No.1 just like Sindhu, extended the lead to 13-5. Sindhu fought back to reduce the margin to 17-13 and 19-17 eventually but could not stop the third seed from winning the first game.

Scores went neck-and-neck till 6-5 in favour of Sindhu in the second game but the Chinese Taipei shuttler took the lead at 10-6. Sindhu caught up with her twice and held an advantage at 15-14 and went on to level scores at 16-16 before Tai Tzu Ying went on to win game 21-16 and went on to seal a place in the quarterfinals.