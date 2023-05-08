Srikanth, Chaliha Join Sindhu, Prannoy in the Indian Squad for Asian Games

According to the selection trials format announced by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), three men's and women's singles spots along with one each in men's and women's doubles and two in mixed doubles were up for grabs from the trials with the top-ranked singles players also getting an opportunity to compete in the individual events to be played after the team championship.



Both Srikanth and Ashmita won all three matches in Stage 2 to assure themselves of a berth in the individual events, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) informed in a release on Sunday.