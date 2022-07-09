Malaysia Masters: Indian Campaign Ends as Prannoy Exits in Semis

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy's rampaging run at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament hit a roadblock as he slipped to a narrow three-game loss against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus in a mistake-filled men's singles semi-final in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

It was heartbreak once again in the semifinals for the Indian as he squandered a one-game advantage to go down 21-17, 9-21, 17-21 against Ng Ka Long after battling for an hour and four minutes at the Axiata Arena.

Heading into the match with a 4-4 career record, Prannoy, who had defeated Ng Ka Long in the last three meetings, picked the good side after winning the toss.