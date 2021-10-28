French Open: PV Sindhu Advances to 2nd round, Saina Nehwal Pulls Out

The world No 10 pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also progressed to the men's doubles round of 16 after beating Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 18-21, 21-17, 21-13.



Meanwhile, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal was forced to retire from her opening round match with an injury. Saina was trailing 21-11, 9-2 against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in her women's singles clash when she decided to concede.



The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Parupalli Kashyap also went down in the opening round of the men's singles. Kashyap lost 17-21, 21-17, 11-21 to Frenchman Brice Leverdez.