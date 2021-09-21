A Badminton Session With PV Sindhu Is Part of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Regular Day'

In the first picture, the duo can be seen laughing about something while the rest of the pictures and short clips feature the badminton match between them. Deepika Padukone’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh commented under the post, “MAJOR FOMO ATTACK !”

Deepika had earlier posted a selfie of her ‘post badminton glow’. Sindhu had commented, “After how many calories?” to which Deepika responded, “Forget the calories! My body is so sore!"