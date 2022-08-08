CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag-Satwik Sign Off With Golds

India won three out of three gold medals in badminton on the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Sunday.

India won its first gold through shuttler PV Sindhu in the women’s singles. The Hyderabadi got the better of Michelle Li of Canada 2-0 to claim her first CWG gold medal.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen showed grit and superb mental character to win a gold in the men’s singles as he beat Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia 2-1 in the summit clash. The gold is even more special as this is Lakshya’s debut CWG campaign.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it three out of three for India as they overcame England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-13 to grab gold in the men’s doubles final.

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign in Birmingham with three gold, one silver and two bronze.