BWF World C'ships: Praneeth Losses, Ashwini-Sikki, Tanisha-Ishaan Record Wins

B Sai Praneeth failed to cross the opening hurdle after losing in three games but India registered twin wins in women's and mixed doubles competition on the opening day of the BWF World Championships on Monday.

Praneeth, a 2019 bronze medallist, put up a brave effort before going down 15-21, 21-15, 15-21 to World No 4 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in little over an hour.