Badminton Asian Championships: Indian Women’s Team Beat Hong Kong to Reach Semis

Indian women’s team, on Friday, defeated Hong Kong to make their place in the semi-final of the Badminton Asian Championships. Team India, led by two-time Olympics medalist shuttler PV Sindhu, defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in Selangor, Malaysia, to achieve this feat for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Sindhu, who was out of form for a long time due to injury, defeated her opponent Lo Sin Yan Happy, by 2-1 to mark India’s first victory in the match.

Sindhu dominated the first game as she let Lo Sin score only 7 points while she achieved her game point. However, the second game didn’t go in Sindhu’s favor and she lost it by 16-21, but managed to bounce back stronger in the final game taking it away by 21-12.