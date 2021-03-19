All England Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Sail into Quarter-Finals

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy defeated sixth seeds Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria 21-17, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to enter the quarter-finals.

Ashwini and Sikki Reddy will now clash with unseeded Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen of the Netherlands on Friday.

Unseeded Sameer Verma of India lost to third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark 20-22, 10-22 in a men's pre-quarter-final match and crashed out.

H.S. Prannoy lost 15-21, 14-21 loss to Japanese world No. 1 Kento Momota in 48 minutes. This is Prannoy's eighth consecutive defeat to Momota, who is making his return to international badminton after over a year due to a car crash in January last year that forced him miss the rest of the 2020 season.