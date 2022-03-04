'Absolute Legend': Piyush Goyal, Other Politicians on Shane Warne's Passing

Condolences poured in from all quarters of society after former Australian cricketer, touted often as the greatest leg-spinner in the game, Shane Warne passed away on Friday, 4 March, at the age of 52.

The cricketing great reportedly passed away in Koh Samui in Thailand, his management said in a statement, indicating that his family has asked for privacy.

Reacting to the sudden loss, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter offering his condolences.

"He sent an entire generation of cricket lovers around the world into a tizzy with his spin. Cricket has lost one of its greatest icons. Deepest condolences to his family and friends," the minister wrote.