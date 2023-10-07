Captain Harmanpreet, Coach Fulton & Indian Men's Hockey's New Dawn

The semi-final against South Korea hung in the balance with India leading 4-3 in the 3rd quarter. It was later, in the 4th, that India pulled away 5-3.

The final against Japan, like two wrestlers grappling away, not giving an inch, the first quarter, was an intensely fought goalless bout. Japan packing their defences, loading up before the striking circle, at times, the entire team, defending together, keeping India from running away with a score-line that would have been difficult to cut later.

It was never supposed to be easy. Harmanpreet always points towards life, drawing parallels with hockey, ‘you still have to find a way’ and they did, drawing Japan slowly out without the opposition realising it, finding the gaps, punching holes, not going for a knock-out but slowly reeling in the points. After all, winning is important, if you can’t smash your way through.

That’s where Fulton’s role has been crucial. The mastermind, strategist, he is also a cooling down effect on the team. In fact, in the semi-final, against Korea in the 3rd quarter, after India had conceded twice, gone off the boiler, with a play bordering on the emotional, as players including Harmanpreet, broke away from the structure, Fulton, called in Harmanpreet and had a slight talking to with the captain.

Things moved back to plan in the 4th quarter as India controlled and punched in a 5th to ease themselves into the final.

It is defence solidity that Fulton wants. Something that the team, which thrives and loves an attacking role, has bought into, and firmly believe in. You could see Mandeep Singh, defend in the Indian striking circle and then within the space of a minute go up and score. Same for Abhishek, a poacher, he is constantly lurking around the Indian defence and at times picking up the loose ball and counterattacking with venom.