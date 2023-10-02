Asian Games: A Matter of Pride for All Players, Says Cricket Coach VVS Laxman

Asked about the nature of the pitch and the possible playing eleven, Laxman, a legendary mainstay with the bat in the Indian Test side, said, “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see the wicket as matches have been going on and hopefully, this afternoon, we get to see what wicket we play on. Based on that, we will come up with our strategies."

Laxman signed off by hoping that cricket gets included in the Olympics, something which could become a possibility during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and is still under consideration.

“T20 is an ideal format to be part of the Olympics. Hoping that in the near future, cricket will become a part of the Olympics and all the cricketers will get an opportunity to represent the country and win medals for the country in the Olympics.”