Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Proceedings To Commence From 5:30pm

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: India's flag bearers Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh.
Photo: Instagram/weareteamindia
The Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Asian Games will start from 5:30pm IST.
Leaders from countries including Cambodia, Syria, Nepal, South Korea and Malaysia will be attending the opening ceremony.
In the Asian Games 2023, athletes from around 45 countries and territories across Asia are participating in 40 sports events across 61 disciplines.
The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff.
Published: 23 Sep 2023,01:38 PM IST