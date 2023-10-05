Asian Games Live Updates: Women's Archery Team Enter Semis, Antim in Quarters

Asian Games Live Updates: There's Indians featuring in two gold medal matches in squash today.
(Photo: PTI/The Quint)
The women's compound archery team has entered the gold medal match which will start at 9am IST.
PV Sindhu's campaign in Hangzhou has ended with a straight sets quarter-final defeat.
Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Sandhu will play the squash mixed doubles gold medal match at 11:30am IST. Saurav Ghosal’s men’s final is at 2:30pm IST.
The women's hockey team will face China in the semi-final at 1:30pm IST.
On Day 11, India won a total of 12 medals including 6 in track-and-field.
Click here for India's full Day 12 schedule.
Wrestling: Young Indian wrestling prodigy Antim Panghal is out of the running for the gold medal as she's been defeated 6-0 in the quarter-final by Japan's 2-time world champion Akari Fujinami who sealed the win with a VFA.
The 19-year-old Indian's campaign however has not ended just yet. If Akari goes onto reach the gold medal match then Antim will get a chance to compete for the bronze, through repechage.
Archery: Easy sailing for Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Gopichand and Parneet Kaur this morning as they've won their second match as well, to enter the gold medal match in the women's compound archery team event.
The Indians took an early 60-51 lead after End 1 and then continued to add to their lead as they beat the Indonesians 233 - 219.
The gold medal match will start around 9am IST.
Badminton: It's the end of PV Sindhu's Hangzhou campaign with the Indian shuttler losing her quarter-final to China's He Bing Jiao in straight games.
The final scoreline read 21-16, 21-12 in favour of the Chinese.
India's campaign in badminton though isn't over. HS Prannoy will be seen in quarter-final action later today while there's also Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the men's doubles quarters.
Archery: After winning their quarter-final match earlier today the Indian women's compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Gopichand and Parneet Kaur are back in action, playing Indonesia in the semis.
The score currently stands at 118 - 108 with the Indians in the lead.
Badminton: PV Sindhu is one game down in her women's singles quarter-final against China’s He Bing Jiao. The first game was won by the Chinese 21-16 in 23 minutes.
A win today will assure either player of at least a bronze medal in Hangzhou.
Hangzhou: India’s PV Sindhu plays against China's He Bingjiao during the Women's Singles quarterfinal badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Wrestling: Antim Panghal starts India's freestyle wrestling campaign today and she's the first wrestler to take the mat in Hangzhou this morning.
Jasmina Immaeva of Uzbekistan though is no match for her as the reigning World Championship bronze medallist wins the bout 11-0 to enter the quarterfinals.
Three more Indian wrestlers are in action today - Narinder Cheema in the Greco-Roman 97kg category, Mansi in the Women's Freestyle 57kg and Pooja Gehlot in the Women's Freestyle 50kg.
There's going to be no additions to India's athletics medals at the 2023 Asian Games with the male marathoners finishing 8th and 12th in the event.
Man Singh finished eighth with a timing of 2:16:58 while AB Belliappa was 12th with a time of 2:20:52.
India can be assured of three badminton medals by the end of today with PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and the men’s doubles pairing of Satwik and Chirag playing quarterfinals today.
Sindhu starts things off in the next half hour with a familiar opponent - China’s He Bing Jiao. While Sindhu’s fallen lower in the world rankings (15) over the past year, the Chinese currently is ranked fifth in the world. World number seven Prannoy then faces 16th ranked Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia. A win today will assure both of at least a bronze in Hangzhou.
It's a big day for Indian wrestling at the 2023 Asian Games with two-time junior world champion and 2023 World Championship bronze medallist Antim Panghal making her Asiad debut today.
You may remember the 19-year-old from a few months back when she took on the wrestling federation's ad-hoc committee's decision to give Vinesh Phogat a direct entry to the Asian Games. Vinesh though had to have a surgery on her knee and eventually pulled out of the trip to Hangzhou, allowing Antim to participate in what is also an Olympic qualification event for Paris next year.
She starts her campaign at 7:30am IST against Jasmina Immaeva of Uzbekistan.
On the penultimate day of competition for track-and-field events, India has another stellar night in Hangzhou with Neeraj Chopra and the Men's 4x400 relay team winning gold medals. India's athletes in fact added seven more medals to the contingent's tally on the night.
Here's a wrap of all the medals and victories on Day 11.
Archery: After the recurve archery team gold yesterday, the compound archers are in action on this Thursday morning and the women's doubles team of Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Gopichand and Parneet Kaur have entered the semis with a 231 - 220 win over Hong Kong.
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the 2023 Asian Games on the 12th day of action with a lot in store from the Indian contingent today as well.
There's Indians featuring in two gold medal matches in squash, Antim Panghal making her Asiad debut and the women's hockey team in semi-final action today.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)