Asian Games Live Updates: Women's Archery Team Enter Semis, Antim in Quarters

Wrestling: Young Indian wrestling prodigy Antim Panghal is out of the running for the gold medal as she's been defeated 6-0 in the quarter-final by Japan's 2-time world champion Akari Fujinami who sealed the win with a VFA.

The 19-year-old Indian's campaign however has not ended just yet. If Akari goes onto reach the gold medal match then Antim will get a chance to compete for the bronze, through repechage.