How Will The 2022 Asian Games' Postponement Affect Our Athletes?

The 2022 Asian Games, which were due to be held in Hangzhou, China, in September, have been postponed due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

This is the first time ever in the Games' history that the Asiad has been postponed, since its inaugural edition in New Delhi in 1951.

The host city of Hangzhou is less than 200 km away from Shanghai, which is currently fighting another Covid-19 outbreak and has strict restrictions in place, including weeks-long lockdown.

OCA has said that the new dates for the Asian Games 2022 will be announced soon.

“Following detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC), the OCA Executive Board (EB) decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games. The new dates will be agreed between the OCA, the COC and the HAGOC and announced in the near future,” OCA said in a statement.

However, as per olympics.com, the event might now happen only in 2023.