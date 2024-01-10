Divyakriti Singh Becomes 1st Indian Woman Arjuna Awardee for Equestrian Sports

Divyakriti Singh is the first woman from the country to be honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for equestrian sports.
Image: PTI
Divyakriti Singh has etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history as the first woman from the country to be honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for equestrian sports.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the coveted award to her at a glittering ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, marking a crowning glory for the Asian Games Gold medallist in equestrian sports - the only woman to achieve the honour.
It was a proud moment not only for Divyakriti Singh but also for her home state of Rajasthan, as she stands as the sole representative to receive an Arjuna Award not only this year, but for the past five years.
An alumni of The Palace School, Jaipur and Mayo College Girls School in Ajmer, Divyakriti Singh has been training in Germany for the last three years at the famous Hof Kasselmann dressage yard in Hagen.
Divyakriti Singh was ranked No.1 in Asia and No.14 in the World in the Global Dressage Rankings issued by the International Equestrian Federation in March.
