Asia Cup 2022: Another Injury Blow for Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr Ruled Out

Hasan Ali Roped in To Replace Wasim

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim's replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee's approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE, the PCB said.



Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector.



Hasan had been working on his bowling in the National High-Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on August 30, the release said.