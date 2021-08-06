Argentina Reacts In Disbelief To News About Messi Leaving FC Barcelona

"He cannot believe what his father Jorge told him. He still doesn't understand how it all ended. Unless a magic solution appears, the love story is over. There will no longer be a Barcelona shirt with Messi's name on the back of it."

Newspaper La Nacion speculated that Barcelona's statement could have been a tactic to pressure La Liga to change its financial fair-play rules, explaining that Barcelona generated less income than it paid in wages. It described the impact of the 34-year-old's departure as "incalculable".

"How much are television rights for a competition with and without Messi?" it asked, before affirming that his exit from the Camp Nou was not yet a fait accompli.

"There are those who believe that not everything is definitive, that it is a manoeuver by [Barcelona president] Joan Laporta to make the league reconsider its strict position [regarding] the salary cap imposed by fair-play regulations."

News outlet Clarin pondered the irony of the situation, which comes a year after Messi informed Barcelona via burofax of his desire to leave the club amid a row with then-president Josep Bartomeu, a decision the forward later retracted.