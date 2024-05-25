Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Compound Archery Defeats Turkey To Secure Gold

The Indian contingent began the contest dominantly as they took a one-point lead in the first round.
Image: IANS
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami have won their third successive gold medal for India at the Archery World Championship beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women’s team final.
This marks a hat-trick for the highly successful trio as they won the gold medal in France and Italy heading into the tournament.
Despite Turkey’s attempt to regain footing in the contest a resilient Indian contingent maintained their four-point lead heading into the fourth round and went on to secure the contest by scoring 58 in the final round to claim gold.
