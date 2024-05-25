Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Compound Archery Defeats Turkey To Secure Gold

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Compound Archery Defeats Turkey To Secure Gold

This marks a hat-trick for the highly successful trio as they won the gold medal in France and Italy,
The Indian contingent began the contest dominantly as they took a one-point lead in the first round.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami have won their third successive gold medal for India at the Archery World Championship beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women’s team final.

This marks a hat-trick for the highly successful trio as they won the gold medal in France and Italy heading into the tournament.

The Indian contingent began the contest dominantly as they took a one-point lead in the first round and followed it with an exemplary second round which saw them hit five perfect 10s with two X, and one 9 extending their advantage to four points by the halfway point.

Despite Turkey’s attempt to regain footing in the contest a resilient Indian contingent maintained their four-point lead heading into the fourth round and went on to secure the contest by scoring 58 in the final round to claim gold.

