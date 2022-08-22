CoA Initiates Poll Process At Hockey India, Appoints Returning Officer

CoA appointed returning officer for the Hockey India elections, to be conducted by 9 October.
(Photo: Twitter/Hockey India)
Former electoral officer in the Bihar government, Ajay Nayak has been appointed as the returning officer for the Hockey India elections, to be conducted by 9 October.
The appointment was made during a meeting held between the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the sport in the country currently.
The meeting was attended by FIH acting president Seif Ahmed, CEO Thierry Weil and members of the CoA, Justice Anil R Dave, SY Quraishi and Zafar Iqbal.
AK Majumdar has been appointed as the assistant returning officer.
"They will be assuming their positions with immediate effect," the national federation said in a statement.
The FIH categorically stated that it "does not consider the court as third party", ruling out the possibility of a ban with only months left for the men's World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from 13 to 29 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)