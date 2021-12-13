Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Title as Mercedes' Protests Are Rejected

The main reason for Mercedes’ unhappiness at the way things panned out on Sunday was due to the manner in which Masi handled the decision to restart the race at the start of the final lap.

Hamilton, who dominated for the major part, had looked the most likely to take that all-deciding win, enjoying a comfortable lead over Verstappen, when Nicholas Latifi crashed with five laps to go, triggering a Safety Car.

Red Bull called Verstappen into the pits and fitted him with soft tyres. Hamilton did not pit and remained on 38-lap-old hard tyres. The race resumed with one lap to go, with Verstappen holding a significant tyre advantage. He caught and passed the Mercedes driver to take victory.

After the safety-car period, lapped cars normally can un-lap themselves by passing the leader so they do not interfere with the race.

Masi allowed the drivers between Hamilton and Verstappen to pass them, giving Verstappen a clear run at his rival. But did not do the same to the cars between Verstappen and third-placed Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

Article 48.12 of the rules state that, "If the clerk of the course considers it safe to do so, and the message 'lapped cars may now overtake' has been sent to all competitors via the official messaging system, any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car."

Also, article 48.12 notes that "once the last lapped car has passed the leader, the safety car will return to the pits at the end of the following lap". However, at the Yas Marina Circuit, the race was started at the end of the same lap.