2022 Commonwealth Games: Full-time Hairdresser, Occasional Paddlar Makes History

Javier Sotomayor, Falkland Islands' sole table tennis representative at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, works fulltime as a hairdresser in one of the only three salons on the South Atlantic archipelago.

The 36-year-old also happens to be the first paddler to play for Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory, in the history of CWG. And he can only thank his day job as a hairdresser for his big moment at the Birmingham Games.