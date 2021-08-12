Japan Softball Athlete To Get Gold Medal Replaced After It Was Bitten

A member of Japan's gold medal-winning team in softball at the Tokyo Olympics will be given a new gold medal after the mayor of her hometown bit the first one.

The mayor of Nagoya, Takashi Kawamura, sparked online outrage when he lowered his mask and bit softball athlete Miu Goto's gold medal at an event recently to celebrate Japan's victory over the USA in the women's softball final of the Olympics. Japan won softball gold in Tokyo Olympics by defeating the United States 2-0 in an encore of the 2008 Beijing Olympics final.

Tokyo Olympic officials have said that they will exchange Miu's bitten golf medal with an untarnished one. They added that the IOC will bear the cost of the swap in gold medals.