Photos: Friends And Family Celebrate the Return Of India's Olympic Stars

Players of the Indian men's hockey team at the Golden Temple
(Credit: PTI)
The Indian contingent bagged seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, their best-ever showing at the Games. The Indian men's hockey team and the women's hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain returned to their home states. Friends and family celebrated their return in grand fashion.
The Indian men's hockey team won a medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 41 years. The women's hockey team finished 4th at the Olympics.
India's Gurjant Singh shows his medal at the airport on his arrival at Amritsar.
India's first medallist at the Tokyo Olympics Mirabai Chanu met Sachin Tendulkar and shows her bronze medal to the legend.
Members of the Indian men's hockey team at the Golden temple in Amritsar.
Birendra Lakhra and Amit Rohidas of the men's hockey team and Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo of the women's team meet Odisha's chief minister Naveen Patnaik.
Indian men's hockey team players pose for a picture with a bank cheque conferred to them by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak committee at the Golden temple complex in Amritsar
Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics, Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh with his mother at his residence in Jalandhar
Indian Women's Hockey team player Nikki Pradhan being welcomed on her arrival at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi.
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati.
Published: 12 Aug 2021,11:45 AM IST