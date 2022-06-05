Bengaluru’s New AC Train Terminal To Start Operations on 6 June

Sir M Visvesvaraya air-conditioned railway terminal in Baiyappanahalli will start operations on 6 June.
(Photo: Ananth Shreyas/The Quint)
Trains will start plying from Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli railway terminal on 6 June. More, this will be the city's first fully air-conditioned terminal.
The formal inauguration of the terminal will take place later.
The station which is named after Bharat Ratna recipient Sir M Visvesvaraya, is built at a cost of Rs 315 crore. Despite its completion last year, the terminal was not in commercial use.
The Sir MV Terminal is inspired by the architecture of the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. The terminal will cater to 50,000 passengers commuting in 50 different trains.
Three new trains, Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express, Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express and the Patna Weekly Humsafar Express will dock in the Baiyappanahalli yard which covers an area of 4,200 square metres.
The Sir MV Terminal in the Baiyappanhalli yard will also help reduce the line congestion at KSR Bangalore city terminal and the Yashwanthpur terminal, and also allow more trains that run between West and Southern regions.
The station building at Baiyappanahalli is constructed with centralised air conditioning and other state-of-the-art amenities. The terminal will have seven platforms connected by an over bridge and a subway. It will also have lobby, waiting halls, food court, VIP lounge, and digital real-time passenger information system.
It also has a recycling unit for clean water with a capacity of 4 lakh litres and a centrailsed water harvesting system. The terminal also encompasses a large parking space that can accommodate more than 250 four-wheelers and over 900 two-wheelers.
Sir M Visvesvaraya is the third coaching terminal from where passenger trains will operate in Bengaluru, after KSR Bengaluru and Yesvanthpur railway stations.
The entire operations of the yard will be carried out from a central cabin, operated by the station master through a VDU (Visual Display Units).
The new coaching terminal at Baiyyappanahalli has been commissioned between Banaswadi and Baiyyappanahalli stations in main line of Bangalore division of South Western Railway.
Sir M Visvesvaraya Station is provided with state of the art system of Electronic Interlocking replacing the relay based interlocking system for better security.
Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express, Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express and the Patna Weekly Humsafar Express will begin operations from Sir M Visvesvaraya Station starting 6 June 2022.
The terminal in Baiyappanahalli has made the Hospete yard, the second biggest in South Western Railway with more than 549 routes.
The new Sir MV Railway Station will have eight passenger lines with seven platforms, six stabling lines, three pit lines in addition to the 18 lines in the Biayappanahalli yard.
It has a water recycling plant of four lakh litre capacity and provision for rainwater harvesting.
The terminal will have a fully air-conditioned lobby, lounge, waiting hall, real-time passenger information system and also a food court.