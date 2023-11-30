Uttarkashi Tunnel Op: There's No Denying That Uttarakhand is in Dire Straits

Overall, it is the constant oversight by the PMO, as well as the zeal of everyone involved to achieve a successful outcome, that led to seamless work coordination and consequent synergy in that multi-dimensional, multi-agency, exemplary rescue operation.

Safety Norms Ignored: Ignoring safety norms in both minor and major projects is a regular feature in India – and the price for this is invariably paid by the workers, most of whom are not covered for medical treatment, disability, etc. In this particular case, two issues stand out.

One, that the company (NECL) involved in the construction of this project, does not have an impeccable record – when just three months earlier, it was booked for the death of about 20 workers in the collapse of a section of the Samruddhi Expressway (between Mumbai and Nagpur).

And two, it did not build the mandatory escape shaft(s) at Silkyara for emergency evacuation of workers. This was in spite of the project being executed amidst mountains that are young, seismically very active, and prone to landslides and rockfalls. Bernard Gruppe, a German-Austrian engineering consultancy hired by NECL, had, in August stated that since "the start of tunnel driving, the geological conditions have proved to be more challenging than predicted in the tender document".