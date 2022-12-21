Trisha Celebrates 20 Years in Cinema: Will More Women Actors Get the Chance?

Look at Deepika Padukone sizzle in the song Besharam Rang and you know that consistent hard work did go into how she looks the way she does. She has also been doing films for 16 years now.

I’ve never seen a more body-confident heroine than Deepika Padukone and as Shah Rukh Khan said at the inauguration of the Kolkata Film Festival, there is a whole lot of positivity that keeps us all together so we should not focus on the negativity.

Pathan is as much a Deepika spectacle as much as it is an SRK power trip at the box office. Who better than the top pair of SRK and Deepika to sell oomph, glamor, and sensuality?