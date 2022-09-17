TN Man Arrested For Using Casteist Slurs Against School Children, Shop Sealed

After a video of a shopkeeper denying snacks to schoolchildren belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) went viral on social media, officials with the district administration sealed his shop at Panchakulam near Sankarankoil in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi on Saturday, 17 September.

The Karivalamvanthanallur (KV Nallur) police have arrested the shopkeeper Maheshwaran and another man, Ramachandran alias Murthy, in connection with the case.