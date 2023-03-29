Tamil Nadu IPS Officer Suspended After Charges of Alleged Custodial Torture

Shocking allegations of custodial torture were levelled by a group of men from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, following which the Director general of police (DGP) took action against the IPS officer, Balveer Singh. In TN Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on 29 March that the officer has been placed under suspension.

The 10 men who faced the alleged custodial torture were previously arrested for offences such as clashing over a love affair, money lending, breaking CCTV cameras, and a marital dispute, The New Indian Express reported.

What happened in Tirunelveli? The Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh at the Ambasamudram police division in the Tirunelveli district has been accused of breaking teeth and crushing testicles of two persons after they were called for interrogation on the charge of attempted murder on 23 March.

Chellappa, one of the victims, in a purported video shared online said that the ASP locked them in a room and tied their hands with the help of other police personnel. He then stated that the ASP allegedly put on gloves, knocked out their teeth with stones, and pulled them out with cutting pliers.