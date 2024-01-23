Chennai Dalit Girl Assault: 5 Days Since FIR, DMK MLA's Kin Yet To Be Arrested

What happened? In a complaint written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) on 18 January, the 18-year-old alleged that she was tormented by the MLA's son and daughter-in-law for nearly eight months in Chennai.

A native of Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, roughly 200 km away from Chennai, the complainant said that she secured 433 marks out of 600 in the Class 12 examination and wanted to pursue MBBS by clearing NEET.

However, due to financial constraints, she was forced to take up a full-time job as a domestic worker at Mathivanan's house in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur in April 2023. With a monthly salary of Rs 16,000, the complainant said she wanted to save money for her NEET coaching.