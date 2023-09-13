Aaj Tak's Sudhir Chaudhary Booked in Karnataka for 'Instigating Communal Hatred'

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday, 13 September, registered a case against Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary for "spreading false and communally inflammatory news against the Karnataka government" in connection with his show aired on Monday, 11 September.

What happened? Chaudhary, in his show, said that the Karnataka government's commercial vehicle subsidy scheme is leaving out "poor Hindus" and is only meant to "appease minorities" in the state, the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Sheshadripuram police station stated.

What is the case? The case was registered against Chaudhury, Aaj Tak's editor-in-chief, and the 'organiser' of the news channel, the FIR accessed by The Quint further said.