Seven Workers Die of Suffocation While Cleaning Oil Tanker in Andhra Pradesh

Seven workers died of suffocation after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning an oil tanker of an edible oil packaging factory in Andhra Pradesh.

When and where? As per AP government officials, the incident occurred at 8.30 am on 9 February on the premises of Ambati Subbanna Oil Factory at Ragampeta in Peddapuram of the Kakinada district. The workers had entered a 24-feet-deep oil tanker one by one to clean it.

Who are the victims? The deceased were identified as Vechangi Krishna, Vechangi Narasimham, Vechangi Sagar, Korathadu Banji Babu, Karri Rama Rao, Prasad, and Kattamuri Jagadeesh. Of the seven workers who lost their lives, five were from Paderu and two from Peddapuram.