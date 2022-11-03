Karnataka: Nephew of BJP MLA Renukacharya Found Dead Inside a Drowned Car

The 25-year old had been missing since 30 October, and the police had launched a massive manhunt to find him. The police were informed about a car that was spotted in the Tunga canal.

On further examination, the police ascertained that the car belonged to Chandrashekhar and immediately used a crane to retrieve the damaged vehicle.

According to the locals, the body of the 25-year-old was found in a decomposed state. As of now, the body has been shifted to the Government Hospital in Honnali taluk for postmortem. The police investigating the case said that it is still unclear how the car fell into the canal.