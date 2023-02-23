Bureaucrats' Spat: Karnataka IAS Officer Seeks Rs 1 Cr Penalty From IPS Officer

Amid an all-out public spat between IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, that has embarrassed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government, the latter has sent a legal notice on Wednesday, 22 February, to the former.

What did the city civil court say? The 74th city civil court on Thursday, 23 February, restrained all respondents, including D Roopa, from making "defamatory statements" against Rohini Sindhuri. The court further issued a notice to all the defendants and postponed the hearing to 7 March. This came after an injunction plea was filed by Dasari against Moudgil restraining her from making defamatory statements.

What does the notice say? Dasari's counsel has alleged in the notice that “though the damage caused to the image and reputation of (Dasari) cannot be measured and compensated in terms of currency,” the IAS officer has sought compensation of Rs 1 crore from Moudgil.

The notice denied the allegations made against Dasari. It stated, “The above said comments made on your (Roopa Moudgil's) Facebook page and before mainstream media by you are motivated, wanton, deliberate besides being totally false and mischievous…You have done the same knowing fully-well that they are false and far from the truth, only to create a false image of our client and defame her in the eyes of one and all.”