Bureaucrats' Spat: Karnataka IAS Officer Seeks Rs 1 Cr Penalty From IPS Officer

In an ongoing spat between two Karnataka bureaucrats, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari has filed a plea seeking damages from IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil, who posted allegations of corruption against her.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
Amid an all-out public spat between IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, that has embarrassed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government, the latter has sent a legal notice on Wednesday, 22 February, to the former.
What did the city civil court say? The 74th city civil court on Thursday, 23 February, restrained all respondents, including D Roopa, from making "defamatory statements" against Rohini Sindhuri. The court further issued a notice to all the defendants and postponed the hearing to 7 March. This came after an injunction plea was filed by Dasari against Moudgil restraining her from making defamatory statements.
What does the notice say? Dasari's counsel has alleged in the notice that “though the damage caused to the image and reputation of (Dasari) cannot be measured and compensated in terms of currency,” the IAS officer has sought compensation of Rs 1 crore from Moudgil.
The notice denied the allegations made against Dasari. It stated, “The above said comments made on your (Roopa Moudgil's) Facebook page and before mainstream media by you are motivated, wanton, deliberate besides being totally false and mischievous…You have done the same knowing fully-well that they are false and far from the truth, only to create a false image of our client and defame her in the eyes of one and all.”
How did the controversy start? The row started after a picture of Rohini Sidhuri Dasari and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh sitting at a table surfaced. Earlier, both of them had publicly attacked each other, accusing each other of corruption.
After the photo did rounds on social media, Roopa Moudgil asked if a compromise was struck between Dasari and the politician. In the same post, she listed out 19 allegations of corruption against Dasari. She then posted photographs of Dasari and accused her of sharing "these private photos" of herself with three other bureaucrats.
What now? Seeking to control the damage, on CM Basavaraj Bommai's directive, Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma on 20 February sought a written explanation from the two. But with both officers refusing to back down, the Karnataka government transferred them on Tuesday, 21 February.
Dasari's counsel had earlier argued that injunction must be granted as Moudgil had allegedly made defamatory statements and posted her personal pictures and phone number on social media, violating her right to privacy and causing distress.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)