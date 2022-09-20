'Not a Religious Book': Karnataka Education Minister Nagesh on Gita in Schools

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/BC Nagesh Tiptur)
Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh, responding to a question by legislative member MK Pranesh during the ongoing assembly session at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday, 19 September, said that the government will introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools and colleges from December.
"We are contemplating the introduction of the Bhagavad Gita in schools from this academic year. It will be taught under a moral education subject. The discussion is ongoing. A committee will be formed and we will take a decision soon," he said.
He also added that there is no proposal before the government to make the Bhagavad Gita a standalone learning component.
"Quran is religious book while Gita isn't, it doesn't talk about worshipping god or any religious practices. It's a moral thing & inspires students. Even during the freedom movement, people got inspiration from Gita to fight," Nagesh told news agency ANI on Tuesday.
The leader had earlier courted controversy when he had said that religious texts such as the Bible and the Quran cannot be compared with the Bhagavad Gita.
"Bible and Quran are religious texts. The book says that whoever believes the religion must read the respective religious texts. But Bhagavad Gita doesn’t speak about religion but speaks only about values needed to lead life," he had said.
Condemning Nagesh’s statements, Ajay Kamath, secretary, All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO), Karnataka told The Indian Express, “In the name of moral education, the government is trying to sneak religious matters into education by proposing to teach Bhagavad Gita. Ancient education system has for centuries kept the majority of people, including the poor, dalits, oppressed, and women, away from learning and receiving education.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express, ANI, and IANS.)