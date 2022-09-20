'Not a Religious Book': Karnataka Education Minister Nagesh on Gita in Schools

Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh, responding to a question by legislative member MK Pranesh during the ongoing assembly session at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday, 19 September, said that the government will introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools and colleges from December.

"We are contemplating the introduction of the Bhagavad Gita in schools from this academic year. It will be taught under a moral education subject. The discussion is ongoing. A committee will be formed and we will take a decision soon," he said.

He also added that there is no proposal before the government to make the Bhagavad Gita a standalone learning component.