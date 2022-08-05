Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Mangaluru After Violence, Public Gatherings Banned

Keeping the recent communal tensions and incidents of violence in mind, the Mangaluru City Police has set strict rules of public conduct in place to maintain peace and implemented the prohibitory orders from Friday, 5 August.

The restrictions are to be followed from 6 pm to 6 am every day till 8 August.

On Thursday, 4 August, the police had also released an order banning male pillion riders on two-wheelers, but the order was rolled back almost immediately.

This comes after a spate of three killings occurred in the Dakshina Kannada district over the last 10 days.