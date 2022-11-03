Coimbatore Car Blast Case: Troubled, Survivors Relive 1997 Riots & 1998 Bombings

Coimbatore is a quiet city except for when it is not. The day before Diwali, on 23 October, an LPG cylinder went off in a car, parked in front of Sangameswarar Temple in Kottaimedu, leading to a probe by Tamil Nadu Police that revealed alleged terror links. Six persons have so far been arrested in the case.

But for several residents, the blast investigation brought back old memories of unrest and loss caused by the communal riots of 1997, in which 18 people were killed, and the serial blasts of 1998, in which over 50 were killed.

In the recent blast Jamesha Mubin, 29, who was the driver of the car, was charred to death. The state police’s investigation unearthed 75 kilograms of potassium nitrate, aluminum powder, and charcoal from his home, indicating that Mubin, allegedly, planned the blast. Coimbatore town since then has seen a thorough state police probe and also the presence of National Investigation Agency sleuths who have been conducting searches across the city since 31 October.