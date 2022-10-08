Masjid Council: Police Asked for Mahmud Gawan Madrasa Gate to Be Opened for Puja

According to the ASI, Mahmud Gawan was a merchant from Gilan (now in Iran) who traveled to Bahmani Sultanate in the 15th century. He established the madrasa and later rose to become the kingdom's Prime Minister. The Bahmani Sultanate, at the time, ruled over large parts of the Deccan Plateau.

The site which is now under the ASI, does not offer Muslim religious education anymore. However, in the mosque which is located inside the structure, some young students do attend madrasa classes. The mosque itself, comes under the Wakf board and is governed by its own council.

"Even in the matters of the mosque like maintenance work, we have to take permission from ASI. How can such an incident happen at such a heritage site, which also has a religious institution?" asked the masjid committee member who spoke to The Quint.

Interestingly, the security guards, deployed by ASI at the mosque, were not present when the mob entered the premises.